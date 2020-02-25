Belper Town 'champing at the bit' for a return to competitive action

v

The Nailers have been frustrated in recent weeks with the inclement weather disrupting their fixtures schedule and temporarily flooding their home ground.

Consecutive storms have brought with it near galeforce winds and rain leading to a waterlogged Christchurch Meadow pitch last week – though the clubhouse has been spared this time around.

It led to the postponement of the scheduled Derbyshire Senior Cup semi-final with New Mills which saw the Derbyshire FA rearrange the tie for Church Lane.

However, heavy rainfall in New Mills on the morning of the rearranged date (Tuesday 25th February) saw the game postponed once more due to a waterlogged pitch.

“It’s not making things easy for us to get our league games in,” Nailers boss Grant Black told the News. “It’s been two weeks now when we could have had league games.

“You feel like you’re being punished for representing the league in the FA Cup and the Derbyshire Senior Cup – maybe next year we’ll just prioritise the league.

“Prior to last week we had four midweeks when we could have had a game and sides we need to play could have had a game but the league didn’t put a fixture in.

“It baffles me.”

The two clubs await confirmation of where and when they will play the tie which will see the winners progress to the final at Derby County's Pride Park.

Once there the winner will play South Normanton Athletic of the Midland Football League after they beat Matlock Town.

But, for now, Belper's attention will remain on the league campaign as they look to strengthen their position among the play-offs when Chasetown visit.

Chasetown recorded a 2-1 win over Sheffield FC on Saturday just days after a narrow 1-0 defeat to leaders Leek Town.

“They made it really hard for Leek,” said Black. “The new manager has galvanised them and they got a good result against Sheffield.

“They’ll be looking to prove a point to the new manager, secure their place for next year and it’s something else we’re going to have to rise to.

“Our lads are champing at the bit to get going this weekend.”