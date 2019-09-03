Belper Town ‘clicking’ after extending unbeaten start to BetVictor NPL South-East campaign

Belper Town are clicking, says boss Grant Black.

The Nailers extended their unbeaten start to the 2019/20 season to four games, with a comfortable 2-0 win over Glossop North End on Saturday.

Black’s Belper side have now gone nine league games unbeaten from the last month of last season through to the beginning of this campaign.

And Black is pleased with the group they have assembled at the Raygar Stadium.

“We signed a good number of new players in the summer but we kept the nucleus of last season,” said Black.

“That core group has taken the momentum of finishing last season well into this season and a few others were bringing that as well.

“The lads have clicked together really well. We’re going to lose games at some point but let’s try and keep the momentum for as long as we can.

“We keep responding to every challenge.”

The side’s patience paid off in the defeat of Glossop North End, as second-half goals from Derry Robson and Riece Bertram secured three points.

“It was a really good performance,” said Black. “There have been some games when we’ve started a bit sluggish and it’s taken us to concede before we get started.

“That’s something we’ve addressed. We kept a clean sheet against Ilkeston, we emphasised that again on Saturday against Glossop, and the players produced.

“I feel like we’ll always score goals.”

Though goalless at the break, Black was pleased with how his players stuck to the game plan and bided their time in breaking down their High Peak opponents.

“We started really well and set our stall out early doors,” he said.

“We had a game plan and the lads stuck to it to an absolute tee.

“We were unlucky to go in at half-time 0-0 but we emphasised the need for patience and it paid off.

“The goal would come if they kept doing what they were doing and it did.

“The lads take on instructions really well and they’re brilliant to work with, in that regard.

“We got the two goals and ran out comfortable winners.”

Bertram, highlighted as a key signing in the summer, blew out his birthday candles with a goal to his name.

Black said: “We tried to get him in at the back end of last season and there were a lot of clubs in for him over the summer.

“Clubs were offering him more money and closer to home but he saw what we were trying to do and has bought into it.

“It’s a good fit for both parties. He has settled in really well and his performances are getting better and better.

“He deserved his goal on Saturday and it rounded off a good performance because he was key to us winning on Saturday.

“It was a key position and he played really well, an unselfish performance from him.”

The Nailers are in FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they make the journey to the Aspray Arena to face Sporting Khalsa in the preliminary round replay.

“We want to get promoted from this league, by hook or by crook,” said Black.

“That’s our sole purpose and our main priority but the FA Cup is next for all non-League clubs.

“The prize money on offer for the club, along with the history and the chance for lads to progress all come into it.

“Players can put themselves in the shop window against higher league teams.

“The competition and all its prestige are massive for us, as it is for them, and we won’t take anything to do with the game lightly.”