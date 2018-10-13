Belper Town draw blank in FA Trophy tie of few chances

Belper Town and Stamford struggled to create clear-cut chances as their FA Trophy Preliminary Round tie ended in a goalless stalemate on Saturday.

It was the third successive draw between the two sides, who are also closely matched in the Evo-Stik East Division table, with just one point separating the two sides.

It extended Nailers manager Grant Black’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

Nathan Curtis carved out two half chances, skewing a diving header wide following a Rikki Paylor pull back, before lashing a speculative effort wide for the Nailers.

However, Belper, the inform outfit in the division, struggled to fashion much in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

Top-scorer Curtis cut through early on before releasing Piteu Crouz, who crashed a shot towards Daniel Haystead in the Stamford goal.

The ex-Belper man parried the ball back to George Milner, whose follow-up effort sailed over.

Stamford wasted the best chance of the first half when Joe Burgess failed to convert Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson’s cross.

A fairly dull tie burst into life when Craig Nelthorpe’s swirling cross was tipped over by Haystead.

Then the keeper stopped Curtis’s acrobatic attempt from point-blank range.

Haystead also pulled off a fantastic stop to keep out George Milner’s bending shot that was heading towards the top corner.

At the other end, Leigh Overton, largely a spectator, got down swiftly to smother a Liam Adams effort and earn a replay.

Belper Town: Overton, Sturgess, Clark, Paylor, Assenso, South (Peterson 44), Nelthorpe, Robson, Milner, Curtis, Crouz. Unused subs: Johal, Gordon, Esmaeily.

Stamford AFC: Haystead, Cooke, Eggington, Garvie (Brown-Hill 62), Miller, Salt, Burgess (Adams 79), Duffy, Ryan, Fortnam-Tomlinson (Adams 79), Challinor.

Unused subs: Morris, Bates, Tarris.