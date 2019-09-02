Belper Town extend unbeaten run with win over Glossop North End

Belper Town extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games as they comfortably beat Glossop North End 2-0 at the Raygar Stadium last Saturday.

It is the Nailers’ best opening to a campaign since they went six league games undefeated in season 1998/99,

Following their gritty performance at Ilkeston on Bank Holiday Monday, manager Grant Black made one change to the starting line up with Cameron Clark coming in for the unavailable Steve Ridley.

The game was uneventful until the eighth minute when Nathan Curtis attempted to catch the Glossop ‘keeper off his line, but his effort went wide of the target. The Nailers enjoyed the majority of the possession and Riece Bertram went close with an effort from eight yards that went into the side netting. Belper had many corners palmed away from danger.

There was an unseemly melee on the stroke of half time in front of the Glossop dugout resulting in a yellow card for Belper’s assistant manager Mick Norbury and one of the visiting coaching staff.

After the break, Craig Nelthorpe was instrumental in the first goal when it arrived in the 57th-minute.

Belper won a free kick on the right hand side and Nelthorpe’s perfectly flighted cross into the box was met with a firm header into the goal from Derry Robson.

The visitors responded and applied pressure on Ryan Musselwhite’s goal. The Nailers recognised the need to keep pressing and Nelthorpe went close with an effort following a cross from Steve McDonnell in the 70th minute.

Calm was restored on 79 minutes when birthday boy Bertram swept the ball home from 12 yards to give the Nailers breathing space. Hillmen set about trying to retrieve the situation and made Belper work harder in defence and the seven minutes of added time meant that concentration levels needed to be high.

Jack Tuohy came closest to reducing the arrears with a fierce effort tipped over by Musselwhite, but the Nailers successfully managed the game to achieve a deserved victory and a clean sheet.

Belper Town: Musselwhite, Bryant, Clark, Bertram, South, Watt, Robson, Nelthorpe (Gordon 78), Peterson, Milner (McDonnell 66), Curtis (Dawes 85). Unused sub: Thompson, Kozluk.

Glossop North End: Latham, Wilshaw, Coulibaly, Holt (Limpishi 60), Samassa, Mwakona, Ekpolo, Tuohy, Maeico (Mason 60), Coppin, Czubik (Fitton 72). Unused subs: Seosolo, Vinten.

Referee: Dean Steatham.

Att: 304.