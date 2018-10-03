Belper Town held by Wishbech Town

Belper shared the spoils with Wisbech Town, drawing 1-1 in an evenly encountered tie.

Grant Black named two changes from their sterling draw against Marske United last time around.

Alex Peterson missed his first fixture of the season due to suspension, replaced by debutant Danny Frost. Name sake Danny Gordon dropped to the bench, Craig Nelthorpe nudged ahead of him.

Form on their side, Belper began the tie as confidently as their previous results had suggested. Relentless energy ensued in the first half from the Nailers, hunting down the red of the Wisbech Town. It was an untidy opening exchange however, Belper boasting possession and confidence against an opposition short of the stuff.

A glaring opportunity fell to the new name Frost. Following a fine interchange with Piteu Crouz, the whirlwind winger delivered a teasing low cross which was fluffed by Frost and the chance was snuffed.

Having only recorded four victories this campaign, Wisbech had reason to look scrappy and open to attacks yet Belper rarely capitalised on their advantage.

In a half crying out for clear openings, Derry Robson forged one from virtually nothing. Falling to his feet following a seat piece, he let fly a fizzing strike first time to unfortunately kiss the top of the cross bar.

A stale second period began from the home side, the interval sucking the momentum from their early endeavours. Wisbech striker Alex Beck tidy flick hit combination of post and side netting to provide a genuine scare to Belper.

Undoubtedly the best form of reply is to carve out an opening of your own as Belper did. A long ball resulted in the ball travelling towards the Wisbech net, denied by the recovering Sam Caughran.

In the blink of the eye, the game woke into life. Ryan Harnwell hurled a fine strike towards James Leverton, matching the shot with a smart save to his left.

Down the opposite end Belper broke, Frost forcing the ball back into the danger area. As it came loose, Jacob Sturges could’ve made a name for himself off the bench, blocked clear by a sea of Wisbech shirts.

As the clock ticked ever closer to dog fight draw, a moment of genuine quality occurred. Danny South had stayed forward, flicking on a looping ball into Frosts path.

His touch around the corner was timed to perfection, as Curtis curved his run and beat the offside trap. Veering away from goal, Curtis lashed a thunderbolt into the roof of the Wisbech net in emphatic style seven minutes from time.

The points were seconds from being sealed, yet Wisbech had other ideas. Lifted into the Belper box, pressure had been applied to Leverton who couldn’t clear the cross, allowing captain Jon Fairweather to bundle the ball over the line.

In the grand scheme, the draw seemed a fair result as both Belper and Wisbech had strong first then second halves respectively. Grant Black extends his teams unbeaten run to five.

Belper Town: Leverton, Lucas, Clark, Robson, South, Assenso, Curtis, Nelthorpe (Paylor 57), Milner, Frost, Crouz (Sturgess 57).

Unused subs: Johall, Esmaeily, Gordon.

Wisbech Town: Swan, Hart, Keeble, Fairweather, Gaughran, Maddison (81 Stevenson), Gale (Bendon 89), Harnwell, Frew, Beck (Nkala 76), Jackson.

Unused subs: Millson.