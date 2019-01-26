Belper Town hit woodwork three times in third defeat in four matches

Belper Town slipped to their third defeat in four games, a frustrating 2-1 loss at Tadcaster Albion.

Since their demolition of Gresley on New Year’s Day, the Nailers have struggled to find the form that made them play-off favourites a few weeks ago.

Injuries and suspensions haven’t helped and luck deserted them as well at the i2i Stadium as they hit the woodwork three times.

Belper got off to a dismal start when they conceded a poor goal after only two minutes.

A needless free kick was given away, allowing Billy Whitehouse to launch the ball into the Belper penalty area where defender Harry Coates headed home unchallenged.

The Nailers had a good chance to equalise two minutes later after Danny South helped the ball on in the penalty area, but Piteu Crouz turned and lifted the ball over the keeper and the bar.

Whitehouse caused the visitors problems all afternoon with his crossing ability and he set Aiden Savory up with another headed opportunity in the ninth minute, but he was off target.

Another pinpoint cross from Whitehouse fell to Chris Howarth, who blasted the ball over the top.

At the other end Danny South’s header from a Danny Gordon corner needed the bar and a touch from James Hodges to keep the ball out.

Piteu Crouz put a shot wide on 37 minutes and an Isaac Assenso header from Craig Nelthorpe’s 40th minute free kick was also off target as Belper rallied.

Crouz broke through in the final minute of the half only to waste the crossing opportunity.

The Nailers’ start to the second period was just as bad as the first, conceding from a corner to the near post that Whitehouse forced over the line from close range.

The Nailers had been knocked out of their stride and they could have conceded again when Aiden Savory fired wide and James Lumsden miskicked a good opportunity less than 12 yards out.

Belper improved as the half wore on and they were unlucky on two more occasions — Crouz’s 71st minute free kick thundered against the bar, and then Danny Gordon’s 75th minute volley struck the woodwork assisted by a cross from Derek Ubah.

Belper managed a consolation goal nearly three minutes into added time when arguably the Nailers’ best performer of the afternoon, Crouz, scored with an angled rising shot that bulged the net.

Their display merited at least a point but silly goals conceded are jeopardising their league position.

The Nailers are currently 11th in Evo-Stik League Division One East.