Belper Town pull off FA Cup giantkilling

Belper Town reached the heady heights of the Fourth Qualifying Round of the FA Cup with a giant killing 2-0 victory over Rushall Olympic from the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central Division.

The scenes were reminiscent of Belper’s FA Vase run over 20 years ago when they reached the semi finals as Grant Black’s men received rapturous applause when they left the field following another remarkable performance in this season’s competition.

Belper last reached this stage in 2008 when they met Droylsden.

The Pics arrived at the Raygar Stadium currently flying high at the top of their league, having amassed 20 points from their opening nine games and scoring 26 goals.

But the Nailers have shown that the status of the opposition doesn’t negatively affect them, and after a bright start to the game and employing direct tactics, the Nailers stunned Rushall by taking the lead after only eight minutes.

Kyle Bryant provided an excellent cross to the corner of the six yard area where Alex Peterson sent a beautifully-placed header over the keeper and into the far corner.

Rushall grabbed an equaliser in the 69th minute after another goalmouth scramble favoured the visitors and when the ball broke to Jonathan Letford, he eagerly snapped up the opportunity.

Belper changed things after this and progressively Charlie Dawes, George Milner and Sam Wright were introduced — and the Nailers slowly began to turn the tables.

In the 80th minute substitute Charlie Dawes sent the crowd wild when he outpaced the visitors’ defence to catch a tantalising pass from Danny South, and he struck the ball hard and low under the advancing keeper.