Belper Town’s five-match unbeaten run ended

Belper Town’s five-match unbeaten run in the league came to an end after they were defeated 2-0 by Loughborough Dynamo at the ADT Stadium.

Goals from Karl Demidh and Ryan Robbins either side of half-time were enough to sink the Nailers, who were well below par.

With conditions again playing a big part, Belper struggled to get hold of the ball early on, and Robbins squandered a great chance after just five minutes when he found himself in on goal.

Piteu Crouz, who started on the left but constantly swapped wings, was a bright spark for the visitors, and he powered a shot from the edge of the area over the bar.

Unpredictable winds had a negative effect on Belper’s play off Danny South, who in the first half was mostly limited to difficult headed chances.

The big man, however, attempted a spectacular overhead kick midway through the first half that travelled wide, following Derry Robson’s header to keep the attack alive.

Crouz, back on the left hand side, combined well with Nathan Curtis half an hour in to produce a fantastic ball across the face of goal, but it narrowly evaded a number of Belper attackers.

After a fairly even first 45 minutes, Josh Riley’s darting run down the right allowed him to cutback to Robbins.

He scuffed his effort to Demidh, who made no mistake from close range to give Loughborough the lead in added-time.

After half-time, the hosts began to show their dominance. Six minutes into the half, Demidh curled a left-footed effort high and over from the edge of the box, as he looked for his second.

Luke Thorogood impressed throughout and worked a shooting opportunity well just a minute later, but he too couldn’t find the target.

After 56 minutes, Dynamo should have doubled their advantage as a deflected cross fell kindly to Demidh, but he blazed over from 12 yards.

However, 15 minutes later the hosts did double their lead, as Robbins made the most of Belper again failing to clear, leaving the forward a simple tap-in to kill the game.

Belper struggled to keep possession in the second half, resulting in only a handful of chances, most notably a dangerous set-piece that was agonisingly close to being converted by South or Alex Peterson.

The Nailers now have some time to regroup and recover as their next fixture in the Evo-Stik East Division is in two weeks’ time, when struggling Pickering Town visit.