Belper Town shrug off red card to beat AFC Mansfield

Belper Town made it three league wins on the bounce with a 2-0 victory over AFC Mansfield at the Silver X Stadium, despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Second half goals from Danny South and Derry Robson, either side of Alex Peterson’s red card, ensured the Nailers kept in touch with the play-off places in the Evo Stick East Division.

The hosts began on the front foot and Danny South saw his half-volley well saved by Jason White.

Neat build-up play involving Danny Gordon and Alfred Thompson saw the latter deliver a superb cross that just evaded the head of Peterson.

Craig Nelthorpe, a constant menace in midfield, then had his near post cross headed just wide of his own net by Jordan Annable.

Belper came out for the second period rejuvenated and almost broke the deadlock on 47 minutes. Gordon powered a low delivery into the penalty area, which South steered goalwards before it was cleared off the line.

South did not have to wait long for his next chance, though, when Nelthorpe did well to work a yard on the left-hand side and plant a cross on the head of the striker, who nodded past White.

The Nailers continued to create the better of the chances and Nelthorpe almost scored a goal of his own when his powerful strike was blocked on the line.

The home side should have doubled their lead on the hour, but Robson failed to generate enough contact on his header to trouble the keeper.

Belper were made to work hard for their victory when captain Peterson halted the run of Charlie Dawes down the left for his second booking of the afternoon.

Despite being down to ten men, the Nailers continued to enjoy the better of the game and went close to making it 2-0 when George Milner diverted Robson’s low cross over the bar.

Milner went close again, pouncing on a poor clearance by White but lobbing wide from 40 yards.

Mansfield created their first real opportunity nine minutes from time when Oliver Fearon’s looping header was tipped over the bar at full stretch by Sebastian Malkowski.

However, three minutes later Belper put the game beyond doubt. Milner drove at the heart of the Bulls’ defence, before finding Robson in the area who calmly finished first-time into the bottom corner.

The away side almost halved the deficit in added time when Fearon’s weak finish was saved by Malkowski.

The former Polish international’s late stop ensured the Nailers’ first clean sheet in the league since November 17th.