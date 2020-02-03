Belper Town sign Aston Villa prospect on loan

Belper Town have made a double swoop to strengthen their BetVictor NPL South East Division promotion bid.

Nailers boss Grant Black sealed the signatures of loan pairing Ben Guy from Aston Villa and James Carvell from Basford United.

Guy, a versatile attacking midfielder or forward, has made one appearance for the Villans this season in the Leasing.com Trophy.

That came for the under-23s side and from the bench as League Two's Salford City recorded a 2-0 win at the Peninsula Stadium in September.

Black said: "I am excited to be able to work with Ben.

"He's a lad with a bright future and we thank Villa for putting their trust in us to help Ben along his football journey."

While wide midfielder Carvell is a product of the Derby County youth system and has represented Barnsley at under-23s and first-team level.

He has joined Belper on a month's loan from their Northern Premier League neighbours.

"James has pace and real attacking quality that we were looking to get in to add to what we have.

"He wants to get going and I think he will be a player that will excite the Belper faithful, with his pace and ability," added Black.

Saturday's scheduled match at Carlton Town was postponed due to an unfit pitch at the Bill Stokeld Stadium on the morning of the game.

League leaders Leek Town continued to set the pace at the top by beating Frickley Athletic 1-0 thanks to a Matthew Bell strike on 65 minutes.

And second-placed Stamford remain hot on their heels after an 88th-minute Tendai Chitiza goal gave them a 2-1 win at third-placed Cleethorpes Town.

Stocksbridge Park Steels moved level on points with Belper, though have played five times more, after a 2-1 win over Sutton Coldfield Town.

The Nailers, fourth in the standings, will be hoping for a return to action this coming Saturday when they are scheduled to travel to Spalding United.

The meeting at the Sir Halley Stewart Field comes two weeks after the reverse fixture at the Raygar Stadium, which saw the two sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.