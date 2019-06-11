Belper Town sign goalkeeper ‘at the top of his game’

Belper Town have secured the signing of goalkeeper Ryan Musselwhite.

Musselwhite, who enjoyed two years with Pontefract Collieries before leaving this summer, has committed to the Nailers for the 2019/20 Evo-Stik NPL South/East campaign.

The experienced stopper helped Pontefract to the NCEL Premier Division title in 2017/2018 and then to a second place finish in the Evo-Stik NPL East Division last season.

And, following their play-off final heartbreak, Musselwhite opted for pastures new at Belper, who are getting a goalkeeper at the top of his game, says manager Grant Black.

“He’s had a lot of success over the last couple of years at this level,” said a delighted Black. “He sees Belper as his next adventure.

“He wants a new challenge and we’ve managed to persuade him to come to us. We’ve told him what we want to achieve this season and he wants that too, to test himself.

“He’s well-established and got good experience at this level. He does all the basics well, which is what we want in a goalkeeper, and we’re over the moon to get him in.”

Musselwhite impressed Black with his desire to join the Nailers.

“We were really impressed with his character and he’ll fit into the dressing room well,” said Black.

“He’s committed to coming to us as a club, rather than a player coming to purely serve his own interests and we’re delighted to have Ryan on board.”