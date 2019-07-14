Belper Town start pre-season campaign with crushing win over Thorne Colliery

Belper Town made have made a winning start to their pre season campaign with a comfortable 9-0 victory over Central Midlands League side Thorne Colliery with fans’ favourite Jon Froggatt amongst the goals.

The Nailers faced stiffer opposition in the form of Northern Counties East League Division One outfit Armthorpe Miner’s Welfare whom they met at the M. Pilbeam Construction Stadium, and the hosts gave Grant Black’s men a good workout.

Belper were without Jon Froggatt and defender Phil Watt and Welfare, two steps below the Nailers in the non league pyramid went close with in the 10th minute when the ball was worked from the left into the box where Craig Aspinall was thwarted by Nailers ‘keeper Ryan Musselwhite.

Belper struggled to get the momentum that had been so apparent at Thorne the previous week and were kept at bay by a hard working Armthorpe rearguard, and chances were at a premium,

Zeph Thomas went close for Belper almost immediately after the half time break but sent his shot across the face of goal

Musselwhite had to be alert soon afterwards when Armthorpe’s Gary Collier spotted the Belper ‘keeper well off his line, and fortunately he was able get a hand to the ball to prevent the hosts taking the lead...

The Nailers made numerous substitutes which injected a sense of urgency into their play and they increasingly dominated the ball in the latter stages..

The breakthrough came 70 minutes when a poor clearance allowed the ball to be played into the feet of Alex Peterson, and he set up Zeph Thomas to slot the ball home from 8 yards.

The Nailers confirmed victory on 86 minutes when Danny South powered a header past the Armthorpe ‘keeper following a measured cross from the left...

Belper go to Worsborough Bridge on Wednesday evening (17th) before travelling to Northern Ireland on Friday to face Portadown on Saturday afternoon.

Portadown play in the Blue Fin Championship which is Northern Ireland’s second tier.

The Northern Premier League has announced a new sponsor this season and the competition will be now known as the Bet Victor League.

The Nailers also have a new sponsor this season after Derby based Raygar Architectural and Engineering Services Limited agreed to become the Nailers new stadium and main kit sponsor for the forthcoming campaign. The ground will now be known as The Raygar Stadium