Belper Town stretch unbeaten run to five matches with goalless draw on final day

Belper Town were held to a goalless home draw by Spalding United as they ended the season five games unbeaten — finishing ninth in the Northern Premier League Division One East, a significant improvement on the previous campaign.

The Nailers dominated possession throughout but a resilient away defence, alongside difficult windy and wet weather conditions, meant chances were few and far between.

The visitors went close to opening the scoring inside five minutes. Isaac Cooper pounced on a loose ball in midfield and curled an effort just wide of Sebastian Malkowski’s left post.

It took 21 minutes for the hosts to fashion their first sight of goal, when Sam Colbear headed Danny Gordon’s free kick straight at Michael Duggan.

Belper were predominantly restricted to efforts from distance during the opening 45 and Alex Peterson’s dipping half volley bounced just wide.

The closest the Nailers came to breaking the deadlock was directly from a corner when Craig Nelthorpe’s wicked dead-ball delivery was cleared off the line, just as it looked destined for the top corner.

The second half took a similar pattern to the first as the home side continued to dominate without creating many clear-cut openings.

With 19 minutes to play the hosts thought they had found that elusive winning goal. Danny South headed in Gordon’s free kick, however, referee Jack Hall judged the centre back to have fouled the keeper in the build-up.

Spalding then went close to opening the scoring themselves, when George Zuerner headed former Nailer James Cullingworth’s free kick over the bar.

Academy graduate Harry Dudley got his second taste of first-team action and following some great work down the left, Gordon volleyed his cross straight at Duggan.

Neither side were able to conjure up any chances in the final ten minutes.

Belper Town: Malkowski, Gordon, Assenso, Nelthorpe (Dudley 74), South ©, Colbear, Deacey, Owen (Clark 67), Peterson, Curtis, Crouz. Unused subs: Milner, Pugh.

Spalding United: Duggan, Hare, Hugo, Cullingworth, Misambo, Spafford, Moyses (Floyd 62), Everington, Mettam © (Fixter 90), Zuerner, Cooper. Unused subs: Brownell, White, Smith.

Referee: Jack Hall

Attendance: 309