Belper Town 'stuck to their task' in victory over Sutton Coldfield, says boss Grant Black

Belper Town boss Grant Black says his side will have to get used to breaking teams down at the Raygar Stadium, following a narrow 1-0 win over Sutton Coldfield Town.

Saturday's visitors came to frustrate the Nailers but the in-form hosts made it seven games unbeaten in all competitions thanks to a second-half George Milner penalty kick.

Black was pleased with his troops for sticking to their task for an important three points which sees Belper keep pace with those teams above them in the promotion race.

"Sometimes games like that can be as pleasing to me as a four-nil win," he told the Belper News.

"The way we approached it was very professional and that's how we performed. We need to keep doing what we're doing and not get frustrated.

"Sutton came for a point and teams are going to do that now. They'll come to our place and be happy to go away with a point.

"It's up to us to find a way to break them down and we stuck to it. We changed things around three or four times to get the result we got.

"And we were buzzing with it at the end."

Wins for Leek, Stamford and Cleethorpes saw no movement at the top of the BetVictor NPL South East Division this week.

Black said: "We've got Stamford to play twice and if we were to beat them then that would put us in pole position for that spot.

"Leek are stretching it and you're hoping they're going to lose games at some point.

"They don't look like doing at the minute but anything can happen in this league and if they do have a bumpy ride then we're ready to pounce.

"We're in a good position and we've got to keep working hard to keep it going."

A crowd of 413 witnessed Saturday's win over Sutton Coldfield.

"We thought it might be around 300 but to get 413 through is fantastic.

"It shows that people are sticking with us, and as long as we're doing the business on the pitch then they're happy to come.

"I spoke to a few new people on Saturday who I'd not seen before and they said they'd come back, so that's brilliant.

"It's a good place to be at the minute," said Black, who was joined in the dugout by assistant Mick Norbury following a topsy-turvy week which saw the club rescind his resignation due to a change in his work commitments.

Black added: "It was brilliant to have him back, as much as he hasn't gone really, but it's a partnership that works really well.

"We bounce off each other and the lads have got so much respect for him.

"He's great to have by the side of me so long may that continue as we look to extend this unbeaten run we're on."

While Saturday’s match was a personal milestone for Belper's Phil Watt who made his 150th appearance for the club.

Belper visit Kidsgrove Athletic this Saturday before travelling to Sutton Coldfield Town on Tuesday (21st January) night.