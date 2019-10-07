Belper Town to face Notts County in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Belper Town have been drawn to play Notts County at Meadow Lane in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Nailers were rewarded for their giant-killing victory over Rushall Olympic on Saturday, which brought joyous scenes to the Raygar Stadium.

Saturday’s win earned the club £11,250 in prize money on top of their previous round successes over Sporting Khalsa, Alvechurch and Witton Albion.

The tie against the Magpies has been scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday 19th October.