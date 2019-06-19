Belper Town unveil new sponsors

Belper Town Football Club have unveiled new title sponsors for the 2019/20 season, with Derby-based Raygar Architectural and Engineering Services Limited becoming their stadium and main kit sponsor for the forthcoming campaign.

Raygar Architectural & Engineering Supplies Ltd, also known as RAES, was formed by the managing director Ray Garlick back in 1995.

They are an independent company based on Alfreton Road in Derby.

Belper chairman Ian Woodward said: “Ray is well known for his support of local sports clubs throughout Derby for many years so when he agreed to become the main sponsor of Belper Town FC, I was delighted.

“His support will enable the club to continue with our plans on and off the pitch for the coming season and we look forward to welcoming him and his guests to the Raygar Stadium. Welcome aboard Ray.”

Raygar managing director, Ray Garlick said: “We are delighted to be associated with Belper Town Football Club and hope that our partnership is a successful one for both the Football Club as well as the company.

Raygar take over the mantle recently relinquished by former main sponsors, the Silver X Group, who recently announced that they were stepping away from the club for the time being due to their own imminent expansion plans.

Nailers managing director, David Laughlin said: “We have been delighted with the relationship we’ve had with Silver X over the past season and we must thank Gavin and his colleagues for all that they have done for the club, which had an immense positive impact at a time when we were in a difficult financial position.

“But the baton has now been handed to Raygar and we are delighted to have Ray and his colleagues on board with us as we strive to improve the club and our facilities.

“We are delighted that Raygar have agreed to accompany us on our journey as we aim to progress the club on and off the field.”