Belper Town will face 'dangerous animal' in Worksop, says Grant Black

In-form Belper Town will face a ‘dangerous animal’ in Worksop Town on Saturday, warns Nailers boss Grant Black.

The Tigers hierarchy revealed last week it was in need of £30K by the end of the month to satisfy the club's immediate debts.

Their appeal has already caught the attention of Soccer Saturday's Jeff Stelling and ex-England and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch.

And, with the club confident of reaching their target off the pitch, Worksop sealed a 3-1 win at home to Chasetown on Saturday on it.

"They'll still be hungry to play and sometimes when things are going on off the pitch it brings everyone closer together as a group.

"They'll be a dangerous animal on Saturday," Black told the Belper News.

The Nailers go into the home clash on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run.

Belper sealed a 3-1 win at Spalding United last time out thanks to goals from new signing James Carvell and stalwart Phil Watt (2).

"We set off like a house on fire and scored two good goals. It could have been four or five before half an hour had gone," said Black.

"The lads took their foot off the gas for 10-15 minutes and we said to them at half-time 'you can't do that at this level, no matter how dominant you feel you've been'.

"Spalding are a very good team and they had a spell, scored a good goal and we were hanging on a bit but we managed to regroup."

Spalding were awarded a dubious penalty moments after the restart only for Nailers keeper Ryan Musselwhite to save Jamie Jackson's spot-kick.

Belper's task was made that much harder when Sam Wright was shown a second yellow card on the hour-mark before Watt made sure of the points.

Black said: "Mussy [Ryan Musslewhite] pulled off a good save from the penalty and that rejuvenated us, giving everyone a kick up the backside.

"We then dominated for the next 30-35 minutes, even with 10 men, and went on to score another goal.

"I'm really happy with the points because it's a tough place to go."

New signings Carvell, Ben Guy and Corey Gregory started against Spalding on a day which saw every player contribute to the cause.

Detailing his reasons to bring in new players, Black said: "We had a couple of results on paper that didn't look too bad but there were a few things I wasn't happy with.

"I felt we needed that freshness, which is important at this level to keep everyone on their toes, and we wanted quality - and we've done that.

"All three started on Saturday and did really well then the three lads who came on, who had been left out for them to come in, responded brilliantly.

"For me, it was a really good sign.

"We've brought in quality players who have played well and the lads who came on have said 'we're not going anywhere either' so there'll be some tough decisions."