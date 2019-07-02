Belper Town win the race to sign influential midfielder

Belper Town have finally got their man.

Riece Bertram has signed for the Nailers for the 2019/20 Evo-Stik NPL South-East Division campaign.

The central midfielder was captain of Carlton Town last season and played in both league games against Belper.

And it was these performances which prompted Nailers boss Grant Black to make his move on the player.

Now, with two other clubs chasing his signature, Black was pleased to have won the race for Bertram.

Black said: “He signed his Evo-Stik form with us on Saturday and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“We played Carlton early on last season and he really stood out.

“He’s 6’5”, big, powerful, strong and a very physical player.

“He will cause problems at set pieces for us and very good at helping to defend them.

“He also chips on with a few goals as well.”

And added: “He is someone we tried to get in at the back end of last season but he got a suspension so it didn’t feel right to leave Carlton with only a few games left.

“A couple of other clubs were trying to get his signature through the off-season but he’s had a good think about it and decided this is the best place for him.

“It’s a sign of what we want to do.”

Black feels his squad is in a good shape for pre-season training but remains open-minded over the prospect of others joining.

“We wanted to get this one done and we’re at where we want to be now,” he said.

“I’ve said to the trialists coming in that we’ll have a look at them but they have got to be really special.

“They have got to stand out to get themselves into this squad now.

“If someone comes in that’s better than what we’ve got then we’ll readjust because we’re looking to get the best side that we can.”