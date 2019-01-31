Belper United advance to EMCL League Cup semis after beating Eastwood CFC

Belper United are into the last four of the EMCL League Cup after a 3-1 win over Eastwood Community FC.

United made three changes with Adam Dring, Ben Gowing and Josh Wright replacing the unavailable James Rushby, Dean Oliver and Sam Vickers.

The Green Army took their time to settle into game and after Eastwood’s bright start they had the first shot which sailed over the bar. Belper’s first attempt on goal came through Gowing’s low driven shot, saved by the Eastwood keeper.

Dring, who was becoming more of a threat for Belper, narrowly headed wide from a corner taken by Tom Rushby. Ryan Baker’s shot from distance tested the young Eastwood keeper who pushed to safety.

Belper’s momentum was growing and on 28 minutes they took the lead from the dangerous and tricky Tim Adcock, who shot low and hard into the bottom left corner.

Belper took a two goal advantage 10 minutes later after a double save from the Eastwood keeper but the balls dropped to Dring who buried it into an open net.

Eastwood got a goal back just before half time after a long ball was put into the box which wasn’t dealt with, Rory Smith tucking it home.

Tom Rushby’s 25-yard driven shot was pushed onto the post by the fully stretched Eastwood keeper on 55 minutes. The hardworking and dangerous forward Adam Dring was replaced by Laurence Constable on 62 minutes.

Belper had a good chance to get their third of the game after Tom Rushby’s corner fell to Constable who shot wide.

The game was finally won on 85 minutes through a counter attack when the ball fell to Tim Adcock inside the box. The tricky midfielder scored his second of the game to wrap things up for the Green Army.