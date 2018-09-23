Belper United get the win against Teversal

Mid-table Belper United picked up three points with a 2-1 win against lowly teversal in the East Midlands Counties League Premier Division on Saturday.

James Rusby opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a simple tap in.

Ryan Baker doubled the home side’s lead after an excellent free-flowing move.

Teversal got in a vital block to keep it at 2-0 as Belper pushed a minute after the goal.

Mark Rathbone was called into action to keep a fierce Teversal shot out on 35 minutes.

Daniel O’Donnell pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 50th minute.

Baker had a shot saved a minute later as Belper looked to re-establish their two goal cushion.

A nice move from Niall Mather ended with a good save on 57 minutes as the game evened out.

The visitors then stepped up the pressure as Belper sat back on their crucial lead.

Rusby fired over the bar from Sam Vickers’ cross with nine minutes to go

Teversal’s late pressure was not enough as United held on for all three points in front of a crowd of 56.