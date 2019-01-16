Belper United ‘on another day would have got a point’ against Selston, says David Moon

Belper United boss David Moon said on another day his side could have clinched a point from their meeting with Selston.

Trailing 2-0, a late Ben Gowing penalty gave United hope but they couldn’t quite find the equaliser against one of the EMCL Premier’s title chasers.

Moon said: “On another day I think we would have got a point, however, Selston’s defence were very organised out of possession and at times were extremely tough to break down.

“The two goals we conceded in my opinion should of been defended better.

“The first one coming from a cross into the box and the second we didn’t mark quick enough from a throw in and paid the price for a lapse of concentration and organisation, but take nothing against Selston who are a very good team.”

It brought an end to United’s three-game winning run but Moon wants them to start off on another, with the trip to Teversal on Saturday.

“Matt Adcock is a doubt with a knee injury but the rest of the squad is available and we are going there to start another run of wins.

“We are hoping to make a signing before Saturday’s game which will add some more quality to an already good squad we have,” added Moon.