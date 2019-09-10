Belper United still waiting for first win of season

Belper United, who have yet to taste victory this season.
Struggling Belper United are still waiting for their first win of the season in the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division after a 1-1 draw at Kimberley Miners Welfare.

United, who had picked up only one point from their first five games, were hoping to break the duck against a Kimberley side also in the nether regions of the table and also without a victory so far.

In front of a crowd of 35, they gave their followers hope when taking the lead in the 49th minute as James Rushby tucked away a penalty.

But they were pegged back just after the hour mark when Jordan Lambert struck for the home side, and the honours had to be shared, which was a frustrating outcome for both teams.

United remain next to bottom in the division, with only Borrowash Victoria below them. This Saturday (kick-off 3 pm), they have an attractive home clash with Eastwood Community, who sit third in the table and are one of a cluster of clubs with ambitions of winning the league title.

That match will be followed on Saturday, September 21 by a trip to another top-five side, Gedling Miners Welfare, and then a home fixture against Clifton All Whites on Saturday, September 28.

Elsewhere in the league last Saturday, leaders Sherwood Colliery were held to a 3-3 draw by West Bridgford after a thriller in which they threw away the lead three times.

Hucknall Town were also held to a draw, 0-0 at Raionworth Miners Welfare, but did well to survive for 55 minutes with ten men after having Joe Ashurst controversially sent off.

Dunkirk cruised to a 3-0 success at Teversal, while impressive Heanor Town hammered Clipstone 5-0 with the help of a hat-trick from Jamie Sleigh.