Big decisions for Derby County boss Frank Lampard ahead of Hull City trip

Playing the same side twice in one week can psychologically affect any team.

To resist the temptation to switch or keep the same side that disappointed or impressed just days prior to the same fixture can be enough to send any manager crazy.

Frank Lampard has been placed in this scenario for the first time in his short managerial career. Derby County drew Hull City in the Second round of the EFL Cup.

The match was played and won decisively by a very different side Derby used in their last League match. Now, Lampard has been no stranger to swapping his team around this season, but will he persist in changing his side even after their emphatic 4-0 win?

New signings Florian Jozefzoon, Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn completed Derby’s attacking trio. All impressed too, with Jozefzoon and Waghorn scoring alongside Mason Mount to record Derby’s biggest win of the season thus far. Changes were also made in the midfield, defence and even in goal.

Tom Huddlestone returned from injury and managed the full 90 minutes and played alongside Bradley Johnson who was allowed to play in a much more advanced and freer role than which he had been allowed previously this season. The influence of Huddlestone complemented Johnson well.

Another new signing in Scott Malone started at left-back in place of Craig Forsyth who had looked impressive in his previous two matches. Kelle Roos was able to record a clean sheet as he replaced fan favourite, Scott Carson.

Whilst Scott Carson’s position may safely be assured for the re-match this Saturday, the other regular League starters may not.

On the one hand, you have a starting 11 who are now jam packed full of confidence hoping to assert their authority in this huge Derby squad. And on the other, you have another team who have earned back to back 2-0 wins in the Championship, not too short on confidence themselves.

Lampard will have a hard time picking the best side for Derby’s return to the KC Stadium. Fatigue and match fitness more than anything may be the reason Lampard will look to make changes ahead of this Championship fixture.