Big name tie against the likes of Chesterfield is the FA Trophy carrot dangling for Belper

Grant Black has dangled the carrot of an FA Trophy glamour tie for his Belper Town players, ahead of their preliminary tie on Saturday.

The Nailers will host Stamford, a side who sit just a point above them in the Evo-Stik East Division table.

Black’s men are currently in fine form.

“We’re six unbeaten, four wins and two draws,” he said.

“At any level I think that’s good so we’re happy with the way the team are performing.

“We brought a keeper in we’ve been chasing from pre-season, who contributed to us keeping a clean sheet on Saturday and defensively we’re looking pretty solid and scoring lots of goals.

“We’re content with where we are and trying to improve.”

He expects Saturday’s visitors to provide a stiff test.

“Stamford are a really good, strong team in this league, have been for some years now.

“It’ll be a difficult game, but we’re at home and in a good vein of form.

“We’ll make it difficult for Stamford and try to have a good cup run.”

A run in the Trophy wouldn’t be as lucrative as an FA Cup, which Belper have already exited, but every little helps: “I think for any non-league club, the FA Cup is more financially beneficial than the Trophy, but you outline them as important cups.

“Any extra finances are welcome.

“Our chairman is very realistic and as long as put a performance in, he’s happy with that.”

Victory on Saturday takes Belper a step closer to a potential money spinning tie against the likes of Chesterfield, who enter the Trophy at the first round proper.

“That’s the carrot we dangle to players,” said Black.

“We’ll be talking to them at training – they’re the kind of games you want to be involved in as players and management.

“You only have to win a couple of games and those big teams are in the hat.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to try and get through Saturday.”

Grant welcomes back a trio of players for Saturday’s game, but will be without a regular starter in defence.

“We’ve had three out, two suspended and one injured, but all three are available for Saturday; Alex Peterson, George Milner and Danny Gordon, so that’s a bonus.

“We’re missing Darol Lucas, who has played every game at right-back, but he’s the only absentee.”