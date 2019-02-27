Black hails in-form Nailers

Manager Grant Black hailed his side for producing ‘the perfect Evo-Stik League performance’ after Belper Town won 2-0 at the Silver X Stadium on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Danny South and Derry Robson saw the Nailers continue their winning streak as they defeated AFC Mansfield.

And Black handed out plenty of praise for his side, who went down to ten men midway through the second half.

He said: “As far as this standard of football goes, I think we played it to a tee.

“We knew we had to be patient, we said it before the game and we said it at half time, and it was a case of not getting frustrated. They were going to have bodies behind the ball and we knew that, they’re fighting for their lives.”

Saturday’s victory was Belper’s third consecutive in the Evo-Stik East Division, as they looked to maintain their hunt for a play-off spot.

Welcoming AFC Mansfield to the Silver X Stadium was never going to be an easy task for the Nailers, with the visitors deep in a relegation dogfight.

With this, Black was pleased that his side performed in the right way to overcome the obstacle in front of them.

“I said at half time, don’t start making wrong decisions, keep being patient and chances will come,” said the manager.

The result also signifies a much welcome clean sheet for Belper. The Nailers avoided conceding in the league for the first time since November, and the improved defensive performance delighted Black.

He said: “We’ve had a settled back four for the last few weeks, which is something we’ve not been able to do for most of the season.”

“We lost a centre half (Sam Colbear) at the start of the season, then he came back and broke his ribs. Alex Peterson has been out with a hamstring problem and Danny South has been suspended, so we’ve not really had a chance to have a back four stay together for more than a week. So obviously, that helps.”

Black also believes that the side’s winning run can be key in the club’s late push for a play-off spot.

“When it gets down to the business end of the season and teams have blips, it can be all about form, and having momentum is important,” said Black.

Next up for Belper is an away trip to fellow play-off hopefuls Marske United, who sit six points behind the Nailers with two games in hand.