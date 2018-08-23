Bogle earns praise from Lampard after impressive Derby County debut

Teenage defender Jayden Bogle left Derby County supporters hugely impressed with his home debut against Ipswich on Tuesday night - as well as his manager.

The right-back, who only turned 18-years-old at the end of July, put in a dynamic and mature display that gave boss Frank Lampard something of a selection headache ahead of the game with Preston North End on Saturday.

And while the manager admits he's not quite an automatic choice yet, he's very much in his thoughts.

He said: "He’s doing everything we wanted and more since he came into the team. His maturity has been the main thing and he’s looked so composed and settled, and he’ll need to stick to that because there can sometimes be an uplift when you get into a team and you have to make sure you don’t lull, but all his attributes and the way he’s handling it at the moment is brilliant to see and I thought he was really impressive against Ipswich.

"He’s thrown himself right into the mix for Saturday, there’s no doubt about it. He’s gone from a young lad who was on tour with us in Tenerife to being a player that is fundamental to our team in the last week. What a great short-term story for him, now he needs to make it a longer one.

“It’s great that the youth in the squad adds to the competition for places. We’ll need Andre Wisdom at different parts of the season as he’s an excellent player too and has been really good over the last week while Jayden has been playing, but youth in the squad generally helps the older players too as they see that youthfulness and fearlessness that they bring and it helps the balance."