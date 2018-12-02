Boss Frank Lampard praises Derby County after ‘deserved win’ over Swansea City

Manager Frank Lampard felt his side deserved the three points in their 2-1 victory against Swansea City.

Harry Wilson hit two stunners to put the Rams in control.

They conceded in the final five minutes to set up a nervy finish after a Fikayo Tomori own goal.

But the Rams held on to keep their play-off hopes on track.

“I’m pleased with the three points but it could have been more comfortable,” Lampard told RamsTV. “It was a nervous last five or 10 minutes but I think we deserved to win the game.

“A third goal would have made it more comfortable but going into the game we wanted to win having lost on Wednesday and we got it.

“It was an important reaction for us. Our form in the last couple of games hasn’t been what it was. We had a really good month in terms of performances and they have dipped slightly but that can happen. It happens in football so it’s important we are strong in ourselves.”

Lampard also heaped praiise on man-of-the-match Wilson.

Wilson’s display throughout the game earned him a deserved man of the match award and Lampard was pleased with his contribution.

“Harry’s first goal was a great strike,” he said. “We know Harry strikes the ball well. He needs to get his shots away and when he does, he’s a big threat. Both goals were clean, quality strikes and I was pleased with his all-round game.

“His work rate was good so I’m pleased with Harry and the goals were the icing on the cake. He works on it but some parts of it are natural.”