Carabao Cup progress for Derby County after win at Oldham

Derby County are into the second round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win at Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.

It was a good response from the Rams to Saturday's defeat against Leeds United, a goal in each half enough to take the visitors through.

Oldham's Johan Branger and Derby debutant Jack Marriott both went close early on, indeed Marriott had three good openings but was either off target or denied by the goalkeeper.

Scott Carson denied Jonathan Benteke who looked odds on to score on the half-hour mark, and it would be the Rams who would go in front on 36 minutes.

Harry Wilson's corner caused problems in the defence and the ball was turned into his own net by Sam Graham.

Mason Mount then curled just wide as the Rams nearly went into half-time two ahead.

Mount and Wilson both nearly added a second goal early in the second-half but Mount did finally stretch the lead with a fine effort from distance.

That ended the game as a contest, Martyn Waghorn close to a third late on but the Rams having done enough to secure their passage through.