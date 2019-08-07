Championship latest - Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday chasing Newcastle United winger

Here are the latest rumours doing the rounds in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, 7th August.

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are among a number of clubs after Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at St James’ Park. (The Sun)

Leeds United are said to be pursuing a loan move for Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah, as they look to replace Kemar Roofe up front. (BBC Football)

Hull City are said to be lining up a deal for Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is likely to leave the Blades before Thursday’s deadline. (Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough are believed to be chasing Fleetwood Town winger Wes Burns, who has previously been capped at U21 level for Wales. (Football League World)

Bristol City look set to continue their bold summer squad overhaul, with Benfica’s 21-year-old right-back Pedro Pereira being lined up as their latest signing. (Bristol Post)

Leeds are reportedly ready to splash out £10m for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, as they look to finally secure the highly-rated Red. (Goal)

Brentford look to have secured a replacement for striker Neal Maupay, with the club believed to homing in on Amiens forward Saman Ghoddos, who has 21 caps for Iran. (Football Insider)

Cardiff City are looking to beat Swansea City to the capture of Birmingham City striker Isaac Vassell, after swooping in to hijack the Swans’ deal. (Wales Online)

Sheffield Wednesday are understood to have opened talks with Chelsea over a permanent deal for defender Michael Hector, following an excellent loan spell at Hillsborough last season. (Daily Mail)