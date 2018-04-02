Chesterfield game off as weather decimates Easter Monday football in Derbyshire

Chesterfield’s match is the highest-profile casualty of diabolical weather that has wreaked havoc with Easter Monday football throughout Derbyshire.

Snow, rain and sleet has combined to trigger a host of postponements, most notably at the Proact Stadium, where Chesterfield were hoping to get their fight to avoid relegation back on track after defeat at Port Vale on Good Friday.

Officials announced the postponement of the home match against Newport at midday after what they described as “a lengthy pitch inspection”.

Despite overnight snow, the referee had passed the ground fit after taking a precautionary look early in the morning. But the weather deteriorated signficantly, forcing a second inspection.

Some fans, including those already on their way from Newport in Wales, criticised the club on Twitter for leaving the decision so late.

Meanwhile, in non-league football, the biggest match to fall foul of the weather is the eagerly-awaited Derbyshire derby between Buxton and Matlock Town in the Premier Division of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League after heavy snow throughout the Peak District.

There were four inches of snow on the Silverlands pitch this morning, and with rain forecast throughout the day, officials feared severe waterlogging.

However, the two teams are to try again tomorrow (Tuesday) night with a 7.45 kick-off. If the re-arrangement goes ahead, it will save a blank Easter for the Gladiators, whose home fixture with Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday was washed out because of huge puddles of standing water on the pitch at the DCJ Group Insurance Arena on Causeway Lane.

Other matches to be postponed include the derby bwteen Heanor Town and Long Eaton United in the Midland League, Premier Division. Frustrated Heanor officials posed a picture on Twitter of a snowbound pitch at The Town Ground, with the hashtag #longestwinterever.

In the Vanarama National League North, a big relegation battle between Curzon Ashton, in Greater Manchester, and Alfreton Town was called off, while snow put paid to Belper Town’s home game with Sheffield in the South Division of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

The plug has had to be pulled on FC Bolsover’s trip to Retford United in the First Division of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League. And there is a complete wipeout of fixtures in the Premier Division of the East Midlands Counties League, including the big clash between title-chasing duo Selston and Teversal, and also Belper United’s home game with Holbrook Sports.

At this stage, the only game involving a local side that looks set to go ahead is high-flying Ilkeston Town’s fixture away to Birmingham outfit, Paget Rangers, in the First Division of the Midland League.