Chesterfield goalkeeper chosen to carry the coffin of ex Spireite and England legend Gordon Banks

Chesterfield's Joe Anyon is one of four goalkeepers who will carry the coffin of England legend Gordon Banks OBE at today's funeral.

Banks began his career in the professional game as a Spireite, before going on to represent Leicester City, Stoke and England, with whom he won the 1966 World Cup.

He died aged 81 on 12 February, having been ill for a number of weeks.

Anyon, the longest serving goalkeeper at the Proact, will join fellow pall-bearers Stoke City's Jack Butland, Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel and England stalwart Joe Hart.

Chesterfield director John Croot and club legend Jim Brown will also represent the Spireites at today's service at Stoke Minster.

The funeral cortege will leave Stoke's bet365 Stadium at 12.15pm with the funeral service due to get underway at 1.30pm.