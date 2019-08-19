Chris Hughton favourite for Huddersfield Town job, former Everton star in demand, Leeds United chase Serbian midfielder and the rest of today’s Championship rumours.

Bristol City are in talks to sign former Everton and Swansea defender Ashley Williams over a 12-month contract. Reading and Wigan are also interested in the free agent. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, Robins head coach Lee Johnson has admitted Matty Taylor is likely to leave this summer with unnamed League One clubs tabling offers. (Bristol Live)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is “quietly confident” the EFL will approve Tomer Hemed’s arrival, despite not hearing anything in over a week. (News Shopper)

Swansea striker Borja Baston has revealed he wants to stay at the Liberty Stadium after the club cooled their search on trying to sell him following Oli McBurnie’s exit. (BBC)

Former Newcastle United and Norwich City manager Chris Hughton is the bookmakers favourite to take over at Huddersfield Town. (Sack Race)

Queens Park Rangers defender Niko Hamalainen is set for another loan move with Kilmarnock holding discussions to sign the player. (West London Sport)

Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Lees says he would be fully behind a permanent appointment for Lee Bullen, though admits that will be the case for whoever gets the job. (Sheffield Star)

Leeds United, alongside Premier League duo West Ham and Brighton, are interested in signing midfielder Nemanja Radoja after leaving Celta Vigo. (TEAMTalk)