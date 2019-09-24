Chris Martin keen for Derby County to kick on after Leeds United draw

Chris Martin believes it is important for Derby County to use their last two performances to kick on and pick up more crucial points in the coming weeks.

The Rams host Birmingham City on Saturday before heading to Barnsley next Tuesday, that game followed by a home encounter with Luton Town on October 5.

And having netted the dramatic late equaliser at Leeds United on Saturday, Martin says the feel-good factor created by that moment can inspire Derby to rise up the table.

He said: “The manager said inside that last week, against Cardiff, felt like a defeat with the draw, but this week feels like a win.

“It’s mad how the feeling of a last-minute goal can work out. We need to use this as a catalyst for us to move up the table now.

“We played well against Cardiff and we dug deep against Leeds.

“We showed a bit of character and a bit of team spirit and different facets of the game and things that we are going to need moving forward but hopefully we can lay a real marker down next week, get the win on the board and kick on for sure.

“It gives us a foothold now and hopefully we can use this as a kick start for our season moving forward.”

On his goal, Martin added: “It was a nice move with Max Lowe down the right-hand side and we worked it well. Jamie Paterson has given me a good lay off and I’ve managed to find the corner.

“It didn’t matter who scored, but it’s a nice touch for me personally to do it.”