City Ground atmosphere better than Derby as away supporters have their say in survey

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground has a better atmosphere than local rivals Derby County’s Pride Park according to a new survey of visiting supporters.

The only grounds said to have a better atmosphere than the iconic Trentside stadium were Sheffield United, Leeds United and Swansea City with Derby’s Pride Park Stadium fifth behind the Reds in fourth.

The City Ground was found to be the sixth best overall ground in the Championship and second best location.

Almost 62,000 supporters participated, giving the City Ground a three-and-a-half stars out of five rating on the website footballgroundmap.com.

Aston Villa’s Villa Park come out tops as best ground followed by Derby County, Rotherham United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.





Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium finished bottom, with Bolton’s Macron Stadium and the Madejski Stadium in Reading completing the bottom three.

The City Ground’s picturesque location was deemed second best behind Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, with Norwich City’s Carrow Road third.

Stoke City’s bet365 Stadium was voted worst location, with the Madejski Stadium and Birmingham’s St Andrew’s making up the bottom three.

On facilities, the City Ground was ranked a respectable eighth, with visiting fans sat in the more modern Bridgford End of the stadium.

Brentford’s Griffin Park was ranked worst for facilities, followed by QPR’s Loftus Road and Bristol City’s Ashton Gate.

For views, Preston North End’s Deepdale was top, with the City Ground 12th.

The worst places for a good view in the Championship came at Loftus Road, Griffin Park and Elland Road.

Forest had more excellent accolades when on food and drink, the City Ground was ranked sixth and, on policing, it was ranked fifth.