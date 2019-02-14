Some teams just don't know when they're beaten - but who are THE comeback kings in the Premier League and Football League?

Comeback kings table: All Premier League and Football League clubs ranked in order of points gained from losing positions

Some teams just don't know when they're beaten - but who are THE comeback kings in the Premier League and Football League?

Here, we take a look at EVERY Premier League and Football League clubs' record when falling behind in matches - ranking them in order from lowest to highest. Stats provided by TransferMarkt

Fleetwood have trailed 11 times in their matches League One matches this season, losing all 11.

1. Fleetwood Town - 92nd

Fleetwood have trailed 11 times in their matches League One matches this season, losing all 11.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Trailed: 11. W0 D0 L11 = 1 point

2. Huddersfield Town - 91st

Trailed: 11. W0 D0 L11 = 1 point
Getty
Buy a Photo
Trailed: 19. W0 D1 L18 = 1 point

3. Bradford City - 90th

Trailed: 19. W0 D1 L18 = 1 point
Getty
Buy a Photo
Trailed: 13. W0 D1 L12 = 1 point

4. Southampton - 89th

Trailed: 13. W0 D1 L12 = 1 point
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 23