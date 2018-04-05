Confident Belper aiming to end season on a high

An unbeaten March has eased relegation worries for Belper Town ahead of Saturday’s visit of high-flying Frickley Athletic (3pm).

But manager Aaron Webster wants his players to keep their feet on the gas and see how high they can finish.

A 2-1 win away to Romulus on Saturday made it two wins and three draws from five games in March before Monday’s scheduled home clash with Sheffield FC was lost to a waterlogged pitch.

“Being undefeated in a month is a good achievement, especially in a league like this when you look at the results every weekend and there is not just one surprise, there’s always a few,” smiled Webster.

“So to go five games unbeaten we’re really happy. It’s built confidence. You can see the team are together and we have just got to take that forward into the last few games to the end of the season.

“There is no real target. We just want to play well and not lose games.

“It’s nice to actually look at the league table now and not be looking what’s behind us.

“In January and February that’s something I was doing every time I looked at the league, probably four times a day.

“I was thinking if everyone catches up with with their games in hand with maximum points we are in trouble.

“These last five games have settled those fears and now we are closer to the top 10. I think we’re six points off it and it would be nice to get in there. But there is no real goal.

“We need to carry on with what we’re doing, not get carried away with anything and see what happens in the last few games.”

Webster said it was frustrating to see the weather put pay to Monday’s game.

“Obviously being on a bit of a run, going five unbeaten you want every game to be on,” he said.

“We have to be a bit patient and now we’re just looking forward to the next game.

“The weather wasn’t great over the weekend and I think we were probably a bit lucky we played at Romulus on Saturday as we got away with having a game on a 3G pitch.”

Belper’s next test is a visit from promotion-chasing Frickley on Saturday and Webster said: “It will be tough. But they are all tough in this division, even against Romulus, who are bottom of the league, wasn’t easy.

“It’s all about how you go into the game and what mentality you’ve got. Saturday’s game will be no different.

“We’ve done well against the top sides. We’ve put in good performances against them and now we’ve got to do it again. We need to show them what we can do.

“If we can take our confidence and good form into the game I’m sure we have a chance of claiming some points.”

On team news for the weekend, he added: “Haydn Goddard came off with a sore foot on Saturday and he will be assessed at training on Thursday.

“Alex Steadman is not 100 per cent. We have Jake Carlisle back from suspension though Jack Hallahan still has another two games of his ban to serve.”