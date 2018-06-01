Derby County boss Frank Lampard poses for pictures with the fans

New Derby County boss Frank Lampard is pictured with Rams fans Sam Greaves (11) and Ben Greaves (15) after he was unveiled as the club’s new manager on Thursday.

Lampard took time out after his media duties to share a few moments and poe for a pic with the dedicated County fans, who hail from Heanor.

Lampard, 39, having won all major trophies in club football, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the game, winning 106 caps for England and working with some of the best club managers during a glittering 21-year playing career.