Derby County can go one better next season if they hold on to Frank Lampard - opinion

Derby failed to make it a play off final win on Monday and therefore will face another season of playing in the Championship.

Aston Villa edged a game where defensive frailties and errors cost us and, despite Jack Marriott pulling a goal back late in the second half, it was too little too late.



Unlike five years ago when we suffered heartbreak at the hands of QPR, on Monday a good number of fans stayed behind after the final whistle to salute the team on their brave efforts in what has been a thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining season.

Frank Lampard is keen to build next season



There was the uncertainty of how well Frank Lampard would do in his first managerial role especially in a division as tough as the Championship.

He came through it with flying colours after assembling a team in 2/3 weeks. World Cup media commitments meant that he was later starting than most bosses, but his team building was impressive given that he had very little time to complete it.

Martyn Waghorn hails Derby's progress



He had a plan of what style of football he would like to play and it worked more often than not. He also showed that he did have a plan a and also a B and C when needed.

As the season progressed it was obvious that he was learning quickly.



Frank Lampard’s Derby County as they have been referred as all season also had bouncebackability! Several times coming from losing positions to not only draw, but win ten times.



The season has overall had an obvious feel good factor to it not witnessed for many years. Indeed on Monday after the final, fans were in good spirits and mostly in a positive mood.



If we can hold on to our manager I think there’s no reason why we can’t go one better next season.



For now we have a summer break and in the next column I will be giving my end of season ratings for all of the players.