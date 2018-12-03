Derby County defender Curtis Davies to undergo surgery

Derby County defender Curtis Davies will undergo surgery on his injured achilles next week.

The 33-year-old centre-back sustained the injury in the first-half of Wednesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Stoke City.

Davies saw a specialist on Friday to determine the extent of the damage and he will have surgery on Monday.

Manager Frank Lampard said: “Curtis is going to be having surgery on Monday and he’s going to be out for around six months so it’s a long one.

“He will probably be out for the season so it’s not good news and it’s the news we feared.

“Curtis is disappointed but he’s in good spirits. He is a good professional and he will get straight to work to get himself back fit.”

Davies, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, has made five appearances this season and in total pulled on a Rams shirt 53 times since joining from Hull City in the summer of 2017.