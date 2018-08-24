Derby County fans urged to be patient as players adjust to Frank Lampard’s new style

Derby County defender Craig Forsyth has called for supporters to be patient as new manager Frank Lampard tries to make his mark at Pride Park.

The former England international and Chelsea midfielder has introduced a new style of play at Derby this season - with mixed results.

However, after their first home of the season, a 2-0 success over Ipswich Town in midweek, Forsyth said they could use that milestone to push on.

“It was good to get the first win at home out of the way,” he said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Preston North End.

“We have to keep going and use that momentum to take into Saturday.

“These things (a new manager) take time. It is not going to happen overnight. “Results can go up and down in this league anyway, so you have got to be patient.

“We are working at it every day.”

Lampard has made changes at Pride Park to the way the Rams play and Forsyth said that was noticeable.

“But you can’t say you are going to do something all the time. The game dictates to you how you play.

“We have the ideas and styles we want to play, but if the game dictates otherwise we need to change.

“Everybody knows you need to get results so we go out every game to win - and that is our main aim.

“Everybody wants to play lovely football but sometimes you have to win ugly and we will do that.”

Forsyth said the players were aware of the agitation among some of the Pride Park crowd in the midweek win over Ipswich, but said the players needed to be patient on the ball because of the style of play that Lampard was introducing.

“The fans have got to realise we are playing a patient build-up way,” he said. “It is going to take timed to get it all working properly.

“The easy way out is to bow to the majority (go long ball if the crowd get agitated) but we have a style of play we want to do and that is what we will stick to.”

Forsyth, who has started just one match this season, suffered a delayed pre-season after picking up an injury.

“It was a bit of a strange one. I just picked up a problem with my chest and could not do anything for a week - the week of pre-season when we had three games.

“I missed those three so I had a bit of catching up to so and it has taken me a while to get up to speed.

“There were new people to impress and game are the best way to do that. But I was not able so I just had to do the work in training and try to impress when I can.”

Forsyth came on a substitute in last Saturday’s defeat at Millwall and started the midweek win over Ipswich.

“You have got to take your chance when you get it,” he said.

“We all know that there are people sitting out the team or on the bench who are more than capable of doing the job.

“So if you are not pulling your weight you are going to be changed out.”

Forsyth said Preston would be tough opponents.

“They are well organised and disciplined,” he added.