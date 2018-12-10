Derby County keeper Carson delighted with Wigan clean sheet

Scott Carson has paid tribute to his Derby County team-mates after the Rams kept their first clean sheet since mid-September.

The 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic on Saturday was the first time Derby hadn't conceded a goal since the 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers, the result lifting them to fourth in the league.

And Carson, who spent two years at Wigan prior to joining Derby, was pleased to take the points following a tough test.

He told Rams TV: "It was good to keep a clean sheet. Obviously today we scored one goal, so we needed a clean sheet.

“The first-half helped going down to ten men, but I think we maybe got a little lucky in the second-half and we didn’t play as well as we did in the first-half where I thought we were really good.

“The second-half we let them back into it and full credit to Wigan who showed a lot of heart and desire to put in a performance like that with ten men. Especially against our midfield and strikers.

“I thought they were really good today, I think they will be fine this season.”

Carson also put a word in for striker Jack Marriott, whose header won the game for Derby in the first-half.

He said: “He is a different class when he is in and around the box.

“I think he has been brilliant already this season, his work-rate is unbelievable. We have seen it since the first day he came in, he only needs half a yard, he is a top-class finisher.”

Attention now turns to the visit of Nottingham Forest next Monday (17th) as the two rivals, both in the promotion mix, prepare to do battle.

Carson said: “It’s always a massive game and at the minute ourselves and Forest are pretty high in the table.

“So, it will be a really good game. We’ve seen them this season and they are a much-improved side."

RELATED STORIES

LAMPARD PROUD OF DERBY COUNTY'S LEAGUE POSITION AHEAD OF FOREST CLASH