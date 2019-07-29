Derby County keeper Kelle Roos ready for new season after shining against Glasgow Rangers

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos says he felt good during Derby County's 1-0 defeat at Glasgow Rangers on Sunday, during which he made several impressive saves.

The Dutchman helped keep the score to just a single goal deficit, Nikola Katic's late header from a corner proving the difference between the sides.

And with Derby's Sky Bet Championship season beginning with a trip to Huddersfield Town next Monday night, Roos feels ready.

He told RamsTV: “It was busy, I felt good out there and I think I made a couple of good saves.

“I think the team looked good at times as well. Rangers are a good team and the move the ball well and caused us some trouble with upcoming full-backs and the early crosses.

“We faced a very good team and they are a bit further on than us in pre-season – we just have another week or so to work hard and I think we will be fine.

“They have a great set up here, a great team and they showed that today with the players that came off the bench, the ones that started there are some big names and there is quality – just like us.

“I think today they showed a little bit more legs by the end, but I think that is normal in this moment in time.”

The 27-year-old says the hard work is paying off on a personal level as the new campaign edges ever closer.

He added: "We are working with the goalkeeping department everyday on all the aspects and today I think I ticked a lot of boxes.

“I could be important at times and at the end of the day you want to keep the clean sheet and drag it over the line, but we didn’t manage to do that today.

“I think it was a good work out for us and we showed some quality at times which is what it is about at the moment.

“We have the journey back now and rest up then we have one more week of solid work in to get ready for Huddersfield next Monday.

“I think the first game is important for the team spirit but other than that it is just three points that you want to get to get you off the mark.

“It is a slow summer without games, so I think that is the reason why the build up to this game is so big. I think we look good and sharp at times, so I think we will be ready.”