Derby County midfielder heads out on loan, while Millwall game is moved

George Thorne has joined League One side Luton Town from Derby County until the end of the season.

Thorne, 26, has been unable to force his way into manager Frank Lampard's plans this season despite being a regular in the U23 side, and has dropped down a division to get valuable game time under his belt.

Since signing from West Bromwich Albion in 2014, Thorne has featured 73 times for the Rams, scoring five times.

With Luton pushing for promotion to the Championship under boss Nathan Jones, Thorne says he's delighted to join up.

He told Luton's official website: "I think when you are in a promotion push the environment you are in is very positive and there is always a buzz around the place. That’s what I found when I first went to Derby on loan from West Brom and I expect this place to be quite similar.

“I spoke to the manager and he said it’s a great set of lads and I’m really looking forward to getting going.”

Thorne has one familiar face to help him settle in at Kenilworth Road in the shape of Joaquin Gomez, who was head of tactical analysis at Pride Park for a year before joining the Hatters as first-team coach in the summer of 2016.

Thorne said: “I haven’t met any of the lads yet. I was only briefly in and out when I met the manager before, but I’m looking forward to meeting them

“I remember Joaquin from his time at Derby. He came with Paul Clement and we had similar success at one point, we got to the top of the league before everyone parted ways, so it’s nice to see a familiar face."

Meanwhile, Derby's Sky Bet Championship game at home to Millwall on Saturday, January 26 has been postponed.

Millwall have made progress into the FA Cup fourth round which takes place that weekend, while Derby could join them should they beat Southampton in a third round replay next week.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.