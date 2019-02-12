Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone believes the Championship’s top two of Norwich City and Leeds United are not out-of-sight

Ambitious Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone believes the Championship’s top-two are far from being out of sight, as the race for promotion intensifies.

The Rams are around the play-off shake-up after a 2-0 win over Hull City at Pride Park Stadium on Saturday and Huddlestone said the three points could not be underestimated with rivals picking up victories as well.

Speaking to RamsTV ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Ipswich Town, he said: “It was massive to win on Saturday, especially looking at the league table.

“Everyone around us seemed to pick up points so as much as we have to just concentrate on ourselves, it is important to stay in and around the top-six.

“Equally, I don’t think the top-two are out of sight either. Even Hull, we have kept them at arms distance, but if they had beaten us there would have only been a point in it.

“There are a few teams behind us who have been on good runs, like Hull, and Bristol City have risen up the table as well. There is still a long way to go and we have just got to keep grinding the results out.

“I think if we can add clean sheets to our performances, like we have of late, then we are likely to nick something down the other end.”

Table toppers Norwich City are five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United, while second-placed Leeds United are three points clear of the Blades going into the midweek fixtures.

Derby are seventh, outside the play-offs on goal difference, some 10 points behind Norwich.