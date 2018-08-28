Derby County prepare for Hull double-header with Carabao Cup up first

Derby County will play the first of two successive games away at Hull City tonight.

The Carabao Cup second round clash will be followed by a league encounter on Saturday as the Rams look to build on a run of two wins on the bounce.

The international break will follow the weekend's fixture, allowing a much-needed break for many of the Derby squad, but in the meantime, assistant manager Jody Morris is happy to play so many games.

He said: “It’s a hectic schedule at the moment and I like it. We’re still building here and it’s a long process for all of us.

“With the games coming thick and fast at the moment it gives you the opportunity to not only look at different personnel but different tactical problems or challenges too.”

“We know, especially with teams in the Championship, any team can beat another on their day. We won’t be taking any team lightly, whether they are in the league below, the league above or from our division.

“Every opponent deserves respect and we know we’ll have to be on our game if we are going to have a chance of progressing.”