'Derby County's Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde form on show this week against Preston and Fulham'

The Jekyll and Hyde that is Derby County made another showing this past week, writes Rams fan columnist Andy Buckley-Taylor.

A very good performance to see off high flying Preston at Pride Park on Saturday was followed by a woeful performance at Craven Cottage against a dominant Fulham side.

There are major issues that need addressing sooner rather than later.

Without wanting to scapegoat any players, Kelle Roos must surely be on borrowed time in goal! The need for a centre-half is obvious and extra creativity is need from midfield.

The inability to defend effectively from set-pieces is a major concern as is not being productive enough when we have the dead ball!

We are fast approaching the Christmas holiday period and it would be preferable to find solutions sooner rather than later. January could be too late if we allow a large gap between ourselves and the top six.

We are a work in progress, but we need the work and the progress to happen very soon before the season fizzles out!

There could be some good news in the coming weeks with rumours of new investment in the club, but that will not prevent the need to also address the issue of losses!

All in all, December will be a very important month for the club both off and on the field.

Am I alone in failing to see the masterplan than Philip Cocu has?

We have seen changes in formation and no obvious set style of play!

Maybe we have seen a half-season of assessment and the second half of the season will see an upturn in form. It must surely see us more dangerous on the attack when Wayne Rooney puts his boots on, but with Cocu indicating that there is unlikely to be more than 2/3 incomings, we may have to wait a little longer for a major overhaul.

All us fans can do is to carry on paying our money and getting behind the team on match days.

Maybe that corner will be turned soon or am I in Coculand?