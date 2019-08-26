Derby County’s hopes of signing Scott Sinclair are dashed as Sheffield Wednesday scouts eye targets in Portugal

Catch up here with all the latest transfer news and rumours affecting clubs in The Championship, including Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.

Derby’s hopes of reigniting their interest in Celtic’s Scott Sinclair in January look to have been dashed, with the Scottish giants keen to move the ex-Chelsea man abroad. (Football League World)

Scouts from Sheffield Wednesday were reportedly in attendance for Porto’s clash against Benfica last Saturday, sparking speculation the Owls may be working on a potential future transfer. (A Bola via Sports Witness)

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s interim manager Lee Bullen has backed Moses Odubajo to learn from his mistakes in last weekend’s loss to Preston, claiming the defender has the full backing of the team. (Yorkshire Post)

Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips is said to be holding out for a contract offer in the region of £40,000 per-week as the club continue to work on tying the player down to a new deal. (Football Insider)

Leeds defender Laurens De Bock has apparently seen his move to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki fall through, and it is unclear whether he will secure a move elsewhere this month. (HITC)

Norwich City have emerged as contenders to sign Stoke City’s want-away goalkeeper Jack Butland, and will look to make a move in January if they can haggle down his £25 million asking price. (The Sun)

German manager Hannes Wolf has emerged as the favourite for the Huddersfield Town job after stints with the likes of Hamburg and Stuttgart. (Sky Bet)

Wigan Athletic could be set to make a move for American defender Lucas Pos as they look to bolster their backline with the free agent. (The 72)

Tottenham are said to be closely monitoring Queens Park Rangers’ Eberechi Eze, who has impressed in the Championship with two goals and an assist for far this season. (The Sun)