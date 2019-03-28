Derby County seek revenge as Rotherham United come calling

Derby County will return from a 17-day break from action this weekend as struggling Rotherham United come to Pride Park Stadium.

High on the list of priorities for Rams boss Frank Lampard will be earning some revenge of the Millers, with the Rams having been beaten 1-0 in South Yorkshire earlier in the season in a game that saw Lampard sent to the stands for remonstrating with the match officials.

Since then, the two sides have enjoyed differing fortunes with Derby still very much in the play-off hunt as they go into their last nine games of the campaign, while Rotherham are in the relegation zone and fighting for their Sky Bet Championship lives.

And Millers boss Paul Warne is confident the break his own team has had will have done them some good.

He said: “The break has come at a good time, as it has though for every other team.

“I’m sure Derby will be thinking the same, they’ll probably have Mason Mount back, and it does allow now many of the clubs to go full strength now for the last eight games. We are no different.

“We look pretty good overall, we have been pretty strong in the middle of the pitch.”