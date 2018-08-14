Derby County sign teen ‘street footballer’ Zaid

Street footballer Zaid Al Hussaini has just signed his first professional contract with Derby County FC.

Eighteen-year-old Al Hussaini, who was playing in his local park just over a year ago, signs with the Championship club after being at the FFDTV Academy for the last year and coming to the attention of Derby as well as impressing Bournemouth, QPR and Millwall.

As well as working with some of the most highly rated and exciting young talent around as a youth channel, many from street footballing styles and backgrounds, those behind the channel also launched the FFDTV Academy last year.

It expanded on work with young players, aiming to offer improvement, opportunities and a route in to the professional game for street and non-league footballers.

In addition to Al Hussaini signing with Derby County FFDTV have had their players taken on trial by Premier League and Championship clubs as well as as several across lower leagues.

Find out more about the academy by visiting www.instagram.com/ffdtvacademy.