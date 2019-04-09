Derby County star Jayden Bogle is ready for play-off challenge

Jayden Bogle says it looks certain to be a close-run battle for the play-offs as Derby County prepare to face Blackburn Rovers tonight.

The Rams lie just outside the play-off places with several clubs vying for the top five places.

And teenager Bogle, who scored his first senior goal at Brentford on Saturday, is ready for the challenge.

He told RamsTV: "We just have to keep pushing on. We have got a load of big games coming up so we just need to focus on them and take each game as they come.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league so if you’re not at it then it can be a tough game but I think we have to focus on ourselves and go into the game with the right attitude and right mentality and if we do that then we have a great chance of winning.

“We all know that so that’s why we are focusing even more now going into the last few games of the season. If we keep the right attitude then we have every chance of reaching the play-offs.”

Bogle was pleased to get his first goal for the club on Saturday as the Rams drew 3-3 in west London, having had several near misses over the course of the season.

He said: "It was a great feeling. It is something that I have waited a long time for so there is a sense of joy and relief at the same time. It was a great feeling to score my first goal.

“I did what I normally do with it, I drove forward and then the pressure came but I saw a gap. I then thought I’m just going to go for it and I ended up in the box.

“There have been times this season where I have been a bit rash in my finishing so I thought if I keep my head down and hit it as hard as I can across goal then there is a good chance it will go in so luckily it did. It would have nice for it to be a winner but I’m thankful for any goal.”

The Rams are at Ewood Park tonight to face Blackburn before hosting Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.